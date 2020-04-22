Looking back to the beginning of 2020, Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), said timing was excellent.
For Birkie Week 2020 — Feb. 19-23 — the American Birkebeiner events had sufficient snow, the trails were perfectly groomed and huge crowds gathered in Hayward to watch thousands of racers cross the finish line.
And then on Saturday, March 7, nearly 1,000 fat bike racers competed in the Fat Bike Birkie that was held in near-perfect conditions for racers and spectators.
“The 2020 events were great with near-record numbers all across the board,” said Popp, “and because they were such great events, we thought we would have more people next year. And now fast-forward a couple of months, and we don’t know what 2021 is going to look like. Funny how fast things change.”
Three days after the 2020 Birkie marathon ski races ended on Feb. 22, the first COVID-19 positive case in Wisconsin was identified.
And five days after the Birkie Fat Tire ended on March 7, the Fastenal Parallel 45 Festival and Minnesota World Cup ski competition in Minneapolis, scheduled from March 14-17, was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.
In late March, Governor Tony Evers issued a Safer at Home order that restricted gatherings and non-essential travel that was supposed to end on April 24; last week he extended the order to May 26.
In hindsight, Birkie’s 2020 winter events were just weeks, if not days, away from possible cancelation because of COVID-19.
But now instead of projecting/planning for recording-setting 2021 Birkie events, Popp said, his staff is figuring how hold a gathering of any major size when large gatherings might be forbidden.
“It certainly is a scary thing for the Birkie and (Fat Bike Birkie) because our whole thing is to bring in as many people as we can, but then everyone is saying don’t come together,” said Popp.
He added, “There is a lot of unknown at this point. A lot of it is evolving by the second and by the day. The most important thing for this organization is to be agile and to react to the information we receive. If a month from now they say we can have an event with 500 people or less, then we have to figure out how to have an event with 500 people or less. I think we are in the position that as soon as we get a green light to offer events, we are going to do it.”
The next big event the ABSF staff has on its schedule is the Lumberjack World Championships (LWC) from July 30-Aug. 1.
To avoid a gathering for the Lumberjack 5K run held during LWC week, Popp told the Record his staff has already considered allowing participants to run the course staggered over a week instead all at once, on one morning.
But what about those large crowds who watch the LWC at the Lumberjack Bowl?
And looking around the calendar to next year, what about the 2021 Birkie and 2021 Fat Bike Birkie?
Right now there are more questions than answers.
To consider options, Popp and his staff have been meeting with organizers of other major athletic events like the Boston Marathon, and Grandma’s Marathon and World Loppet ski races in Europe.
“We are starting to build a coalition around what the hurdles are going to be when we come back,” he said.
Popp said there is a real possibility of prohibition of large gatherings until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.
“We are really about getting people together,” said Popp of Birkie events, “and what the pandemic is not about is getting big groups together.”
Medical timing was excellent too
At the time of the Birkie, Mardi Gras was underway in New Orleans. Now Mardi Gras has been attributed with the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Yet the February Birkie was not associated with any known COVID-19 cases.
For comparison purposes, the Mardi Gras and Birkie are very different events: Mardi Gras is a multi-week event in warmer climes that attracts nearly a million visitors, but the Birkie attracts under 50,000 and occurs in a cold climate.
“I can see why it might have spread from New Orleans and become a problem,” said Julia Lyons, Sawyer County Public Health Officer, “but here we didn’t see a spike related to the Birkie and no cases were traced back here because of the Birkie,” she said. “We were lucky we had a travel ban in effect before the events.”
The travel ban, Lyons noted, concerned travelers from China where the novel coronavirus originated.
Lyons said if the virus was in the population around Feb. 22 when the largest crowds were in Hayward for the Birkie, she would expect to see cases being identified in mid-March, but the first positive case for Sawyer County wasn’t made until a month later, on April 8.
However, because no links have been made for the two positive COVID-19 cases in Sawyer County, Lyons cannot totally reject the idea that the virus was first introduced during the Birkie week and spread until the positives were discovered.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.