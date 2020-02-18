With a full weekend of festivities soon to come, assembly of the American Birkebeiner International Bridge across Highway 63 at Main Street is underway.
Assembly is scheduled Tuesday morning and should be complete about 5 p.m., according to the American Birkebeiner Sk Foundation.
The Birkie bridge enables an estimated 13,500 skiers to cross over Highway 63 during the week of Birkie events, and includes a walkway for pedestrians.
The American Birkebeiner International Bridge spans 210 feet from end to end, with a four-lane traffic tunnel measuring 14’ 6” high allowing traffic to travel underneath. The elevation of the top of the bridge is 16’ high and measures 24’ wide. The bridge weighs an estimated 50,000 pounds. An estimated twelve dump truck loads of snow will cover the American Birkebeiner International Bridge with 1-foot of snow for use on race day.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, 2/19/20, crews will begin to place an estimated 82 dump truck loads of snow on Hayward’s Main Street as a temporary extension of the Birkie Trail and race course.
