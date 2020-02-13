Hayward’s Park Center and Woodland Community Radio WOJB-FM have teamed up to present contemporary folk-rock duo Birds of Chicago in concert April 3 at the Park Center in downtown Hayward.
Tickets are $20, available at Art Beat of Hayward and online at www.TheParkCenter.com. Admission is $30 at the door. Students 18 years of age and younger get in to Park events for $5.
Following their incendiary 2018 set at Jack White’s Third Man Records, NPR Music named Birds of Chicago one of the Best of Americana Fest 2018. The band continues to ride a swell of attention, with their latest album, “Love in Wartime.”
Built around the chemistry and fire between Allison Russell and JT Nero, the duo has included a core band of empathetic assassins since it took to the road full time in 2013. Russell and Nero played with different bands in the mid-2000s (Po’ Girl and JT and the Clouds) before finding their way to each other.
The Birds of Chicago consider themselves a rock and roll band first and foremost, and “Love in Wartime” doesn’t leave any doubt about that.
The Birds attract a mix of indy rockers, NPRists, jam-kids and folkies to their gigs, which alternate between moments of hushed attention and wild, rock and soul abandon. Says JT Nero, chief songwriter for the band, “A good show can send you back out into the night feeling — for at least a little while — that everything isn’t broken.”
More information available at www.BirdsOfChicago.com
