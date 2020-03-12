Birchwood Public Montessori and Birchwood Blue Hills Charter School are hosting an Information Celebration on Thursday, March 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a pizza dinner to follow.
Dedicated to celebrating the child, the event is hosted by the Birchwood Public Montessori School (BPM) and the Birchwood Blue Hills Charter School (BBHCS).
The event will offer: the opportunity to watch BPM, BVA and BBHCS students demonstrate and teach about their favorite aspects of learning; the opportunity to learn more about the unique educational opportunities in Birchwood; and the opportunity to showcase their learning with others who have yet to discover the unique educational opportunities offered in Birchwood.
This event will be held at the Bobcat Learning Center at 201 South Birch Street in Birchwood. All are welcome. For questions, contact Principal, Jeff Stanley, at (715) 354-3471.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.