Birchwood's 57th annual Bluegill Fest 2020 cancelled

This Birchwood Lions Bluegill float won't be rolling through the village this July after this week's decision to cancel the 57th annual Bluegill Fest.

At their monthly meeting held on June 4, the Birchwood Lion's Club made the  decision to cancel the 57th annual Bluegill Festival slated for the weekend of July 17-19.

Incoming club president Darren Nelson indicated that while everyone is disappointed it won't be held, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic they really felt they had no choice.

“With a small town festival like this that is so concentrated in where everything is happening, it is really hard to see how social distancing and sanitation issues can safely be addressed”, said Nelson.

He went on to say that planning for the 2021 edition of Blugill Fest next July is already underway, and hopes that everyone will come back to support the Lion's Club in what they do for the Birchwood community throughout the year.

