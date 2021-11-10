Beverly Jean Wickland (nee Sandstrom) passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2021.
She was born July 14, 1931, to Adolph and Hazel Sandstrom in Hayward. She married Donald Wickland in 1954, and he preceded her in death in 1981.
Bev is survived by sister, Joyce (Bill) Leburg; daughter, Kris (Mike) Racer; son, Jeff (Linda) Wickland; daughter, Karen (Qazi) Khusro; daughter, Randi (Jim) Bell; grandchildren, Ericka, Amy, Mark, Hannah, Zain, Javad, Taimur, Nadia, Alec and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Caleb and Kendal.
After graduation from Hayward High School, Bev attended UW-Superior and went on to teach at Barron, Beloit and Wauwatosa. She returned to the classroom after raising a family and worked many years as a special needs paraprofessional at Milwaukee Public Schools.
Bev lived life with good humor and energetically embraced it. She loved spending time with her family and many friends. Some of her favorite activities included traveling, attending performances of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and playing games like cribbage and bridge. She was a longtime member of Wellington Park Lutheran Church and later was a member of Unity Lutheran Church. She was grateful for family and friends who loved, encouraged, comforted and rejoiced with her.
“I had a great ride! Thanks to all who shared it with me! I have had such a blessed life.”
The family would like to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice for their kind, professional and compassionate service. Thanks also to the caregivers at Vista Pointe Assisted Living. Private family services will be held. Memorials to Unity Lutheran Church, Brookfield, WI, or to an organization of your choosing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.