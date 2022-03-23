Betty Jean DeBere

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Betty Jean Bracklin DeBere was born in Hayward on July 11, 1932, and passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, in Sheridan, Oregon. There was a lot of living in between.
She bravely left Hayward right after high school and moved to Seattle. While living at the YWCA she met Richard DeBere at a dance. He was in the Coast Guard at the time. She later joked that because he was a little pudgy around the middle, she reasoned that he liked to eat and would therefore be a good provider. As it turned out, he was. They married on Aug. 14, 1954, and had three kids. His job at the phone company kept them moving every few years. There was no time for dust bunnies to build up underneath her refrigerator! Homes they made stretched from Arcata, Chico and San Jose, California, to Pendleton, Gresham and Albany, Oregon, to Vancouver, Washington. She worked at the same phone company he did all those years.
