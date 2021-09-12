Betty Giloy

November 20, 1931 — September 1, 2021
Betty J. Giloy, 89, of West Bend and formerly of Cable, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Samaritan Health Care Center in West Bend.
Betty Jane was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Greenwood, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leo and Ethel (Turner) Sischo. Betty moved to the Neillsville area at age 5 and attended county schools and Neillsville High School. In 1953, Betty moved to Milwaukee to work for Master Lock. Betty was joined in marriage to Vernon Giloy on Jan. 23, 1954. In 1980, Betty and Vernon moved to Cable, where she worked for several resorts. She was an active member of the Cable United Church of Christ and volunteered for the American Birkebeiner.
Betty is survived by her son, Kenneth Abbott of Wenatchee, Washington; stepdaughter, Suzanne Giloy of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Valorie Abbott and Kenneth Abbott Jr.; seven great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; and four brothers, Norman, Richard, Robert and Edwin.
A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Cable United Church of Christ with Pastor Philip Milam officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment will follow the service at East Lawn Cemetery in Alma Center, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cable United Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be shared with Betty’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.