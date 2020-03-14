Bertha A. Christensen, 96, of Northwoods Beach, died Tuesday, March 10, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital in the loving presence of her family. She was one of those wonderful people who cherished her friends, took care of family whenever called upon, and understood the joys of life were not to be taken lightly.
Bertha Smith was born March 18, 1923, in Hayward, the second daughter of Fred and Madge (Heenan) Smith. Eventually Fred and Madge would have 10 children. Bertha was enrolled in the Hayward Indian School, then transferred to Kinnamon School, graduating in 1938. Bertha received a high school diploma from Flandreau Indian School in 1942.
World War II started when she was a student at Flandreau. In 1944, Bertha decided that the military was the next step in her life and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. It was there in 1945 that she received orders that she was being deployed to the South Pacific. Bertha was on the loading platform, beginning her long trip, when word was received that the war had ended. Had Bertha been sent to the South Pacific she would have been in the middle of one of the major theaters of war of World War II.
After her tour of duty was over, she returned home briefly, attended secretarial school at Spencerian College in Milwaukee, and then moved on to Chicago where she worked for the Navy Department and then at Avon. In Chicago she met and married her lifelong partner, John “Buckshot” Christensen. She returned with him to his home, Lac du Flambeau, and worked at the LDF Casino until her retirement. After Buckshot passed away, she returned to LCO.
In a recent article in the Sawyer County Record Bertha said, “Believe in yourself, do good things and think good thoughts.” That advice sparked a remarkable 96 years. For the many who had the privilege of spending time with her, they were regaled by stories from her many years, stories of joy, sadness, generosity and sharing, all recited in great detail. We have lost one of the most precious assets of our community but are better for having known her.
She is survived by her cherished siblings, Richard Smith, Lorraine Smith, and Sandy Bird; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Although she had no biological children, there were many who called her Mom and Grandma.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, John “Buckshot” Christensen; parents Fred and Madge Smith; brother Leonard Smith; sisters Beatrice Stewart, Frieda McPherson Smith, Marge O’Leary, Geraldine Butterfield and Jeanette Lowry.
Mass of Christian Burial was be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 13, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated, with music by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cementer in Spooner. Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward.
Honorary casket bearers were Mary Ellen Baker, Roberto Palombi, Gary Quaderer, Sr. and Dorothy Sharon.
Casket bearers were the Bird Family.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
