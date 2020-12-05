Bernadine Naylor

June 9, 1927 — November 29, 2020
Bernadine C. Naylor, 93, of Hayward, and formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 29, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
Bernadine Clara Lilly was born June 9, 1927, in Rochester, the daughter of Vincent and Viola (Mueller) Lilly. She was raised in Rochester and graduated from Lourdes High School. On April 15, 1948, Bernadine was joined in marriage to Eugene Naylor in Rochester. Her faith and family were the center of her life. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester for over 60 years.
Bernadine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Eugene; four daughters, Margaret Yonkovich of Denton, Texas, Diane (Bruce) Swedell of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Sharon (Jerry) Donney of Rochester, Nancy (Brian) Harrison of Appleton; one son, Steve (Kathy) Naylor of Hayward; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Burch of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sandra Naylor; one sister, Virginia Moelke; and one brother, Irvin Lilly.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, with Father David Neuschwander officiating. A visitation was be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment and graveside service will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester on Wednesday, December 9, at 1 pm.
Many thanks to the staff of Aspen Acres for their kindness and care they have given to Bernie in the last years of her life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.