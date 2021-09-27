Beatrice Hall

Ogimaa-giizhigookwe
September 12, 1931 — September 24, 2021
Beatrice Miller Hall of Reserve passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the great age of 90.
Beatrice Eileen Miller was born Sept. 12, 1931, in Reserve, the oldest of 11 children born to Joseph and Exilda “Aziga” (Nicholas) Miller. Beatrice is fondly remembered as the matriarch of the family, the boss of her siblings, children and other family members. She was a tough, loving parent and had a special great love for her grandchildren. Beatrice had a strong work ethic and worked all of her life. In Chicago, she worked in factories; at LCO she was employed at Frogg Hollow, the Youth Center, LCO Development and the RNIP Program.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Neomi) Miller, John (Sandy) Hall and Guy “Tiffy” Hall; daughters, Lorene Bookii Wielgot, Glenda Barber, Kim (Jim) Dennis and Jessica (Renfro) Carley; 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Miller; sisters, Carole Wilson, Mimi Miller, Jackie Froemel and Margie Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Exilda and Joe Miller; husband, John Hall Sr.; son, Peter Hall; brothers, Tom, Roger, Edward and Terry Miller; sister, Shirley Thomas; and grandchildren, Autumn, Jerry, Michael and Erin Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward.
Honorary casket bearers will be Don Carley, Mary Wolfe, JoeSam Grover, Paul LaCapa, Lorraine Ledbetter, Ed Potack, Phil Van Brackle, Dusty Wilson and Catherine Condecon.
Casket bearers will be Alex Dennis, Lawrence Butler III, James Dennis Jr., Peter “Buddy” Hall, John Robert Hall III and Connor Beaulieu.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
