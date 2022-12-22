During the upcoming storm, check in with the Sawyer County Reocord announcing any updates of where to go, shelter locations, warming areas, road closures and other information as it becomes available to us.

Remember to stock drinking water, water for toilets if you have a well, gas for your generator and snow blower, wood for heat if you use it and food.

