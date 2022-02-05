The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is reporting what appears to be the discovery of a murder victim on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Bayfield County and the suicide of a person of interest connected to the alleged murder victim on Friday, Feb. 4 in Ashland County.
On Thursday Feb. 3 at 6:59 p.m., the Bayfield County Communications Center received a call reporting a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 118 in the Town of Kelly.
Mason Fire and EMS, along with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office responded.
Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) found a female driver deceased due to what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound. There were no other occupants. The manner of death is suspected to be a homicide and an autopsy is being performed.
The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office began looking for the spouse of the deceased female as he was of interest in the homicide.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office observed the spouse’s vehicle, drive past a sheriff’s deputy in the Town of Gingles.
The deputy began to follow the vehicle to confirm that it was the spouse’s vehicle. While doing so, the driver accelerated to a high speed and quickly turned on to Triangle Road. The driver then suddenly stopped in the middle of the road causing the deputy to almost collide with them.
The Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy confirmed the vehicle was that of the spouse and called for backup from nearby officers. As other deputies arrived, the male occupant remained stopped with brake lights on and never replied to any shouted commands.
Deputies approached the vehicle and found the male occupant, who was spouse the of the deceased, had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The names of those involved will be released later, pending family notifications.
There is no reason to believe the community is at any risk and the matter is still being investigated.
