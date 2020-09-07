The Bayfield County public health officer imposed a countywide restriction on public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 today in the wake of an outbreak following a wedding in Washburn.
According to the order, since Ashland and Bayfield counties’ health departments jointly issued an emergency advisory on July 17 strongly discouraging large events or gatherings, Bayfield County has continued to see incidences of large gatherings.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the county has more than doubled over the past 30 days, and many new positive cases are directly related to large gatherings.
The order went into effect Saturday and will continue until Dec. 4.
This story will be updated.
