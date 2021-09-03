Bayfield County Health Department is issuing an advisory to Bayfield
County residents and visitors recommending face mask use in public settings.
Bayfield County Health Department STRONGLY recommends that all residents and visitors to the area wear face masks when in indoor or enclosed settings when interacting with others that are not from your household.
Furthermore, Bayfield County Health Department STRONGLY advises that Bayfield County schools require the use of face masks - regardless of vaccination status - during the 2021-2022 school year to protect the health of students, staff and the general community. Universal masking is important for source control and prevention of illness at this time.
This advisory is being issued due to the continued incline in COVID-19 cases, high community transmission, and continued concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
The Delta variant is different from previous COVID-19 strains. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is highly contagious, likely more severe, and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.
Recent studies show the Delta variant produces similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated persons if they get infected.
While it appears the current COVID vaccines are protective against becoming sick in the first place, the latest studies indicate vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant can transmit it to others.
Vaccines are being found to prevent about 90 percent of severe disease but may be less effective in preventing infection or transmission.
The masking recommendation is intended to ensure that the vaccinated public does not unknowingly transmit the virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immune-compromised loves ones.
Bayfield County has been identified as an area of high community transmission (this includes most counties across the United States).
“All persons, whether vaccinated or not, who are in an area of substantial or high transmission, should wear a mask when in indoor or enclosed public areas when around others who are not from their household,” said Sara Wartman, Bayfield County Health Officer.
Besides wearing a mask in public or in crowded settings, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community. If you need assistance in locating a place to be vaccinated, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find a vaccine site near you.
References:
CDC “Covid Data Tracker” website at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home Wisconsin Department of Health Services “COVID-19: Activity Level by Region and County” website at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm
