A 78-year-old Bayfield County resident who had been hospitalized for more than three weeks on Friday died of COVID-19, the area's first death connected to the pandemic.
Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman said the patient had no known contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier and had not traveled outside the Bay Area. She declined to name or offer other details about the patient.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that one of Bayfield County’s citizens has passed away from COVID-19. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and community,” Wartman said in a release. “We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social-distancing and adhere to the ‘safer at home’ order. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.”
As of Friday, Wisconsin had 4,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three in Bayfield County and two in Ashland County, and 205 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. Across the United States, 700,000 people have been confirmed with the disease, and almost 37,000 — roughly the population of Wausau — were dead.
While some are urging the government to reopen businesses, the circumstances of the 78-year-old's death demonstrate that the disease still poses a threat to everyone, Wartman said.
"COVID-19 is in our community and likely being spread by individuals who don’t even know they have it. It is critical that all Bayfield County residents keep taking social distancing seriously and follow the ‘safer at home’ order," she said.
"Staying home, social distancing, and self-isolating is the only way to precent the spread of COVID-19 in our community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.