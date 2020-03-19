Coronavirus

A high school student in Bayfield is the northland's first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The student recently traveled where there is community spread of the coronavirus and symptoms developed shortly afterward, the Bayfield County Health Department said in a news release.

The student has been given information on self-quarantine procedures, and the health department will keep in daily contact to monitor symptoms.

The health department reminded folks of simple steps to avoid getting sick, including: 

  •  Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water. 
  •  Cover coughs and sneezes 
  •  Avoid touching your face 
  •  Stay home when sick 
  •  Practice social distancing 
  •  Avoid large public gatherings and crowds 

This story will be updated.

