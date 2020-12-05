Bawdwaywidun Banaisee, ‘DeyDey’: Edward Benton-Benai

Bawdwaywidun Banaisee, Grand Chief of the Three Fires Midewiwin Lodge, (Ojibway Anishinabe, Fish Clan,) of Lac Courte Oreilles, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020.
Bawdwaywidun Banaisee, son of JingoGeezhig (Father) & Awnikoogahbowi quay (Mother) was born March 4, 1931, in a traditional wigwam in what was once an Ojibway village along the shores of Round Lake just outside of Hayward, Wisconsin.
He is survived and forever loved by his sons, John Edward Benton, Eddie J. Benton (Danielle Benton), Ginew Benton; many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his lovingly adopted daughters and sons.
Bawdwaywidun was preceded in death by his parents and children, Marilyn, Larry, Butch, Nancy, Spirit Bird, and Raymond.
Bawdwaywidun was the spiritual founder of the American Indian Movement, and through his lineage retained a continuous spiritual connection to Midewiwin knowledge, and with immense wisdom and tireless determination, he re-ignited the Anishinaabe way of life in and for generations of our people.
“In the time of the Seventh Fire New People will emerge. They will retrace their steps to find what was left by the trail. Their steps will take them to the Elders who they will ask to guide them on their journey.” Edward Benton-Banai, The Mishomis Book
A tireless and gifted educator, a leading voice in cultural restoration including his sharing with the world, the Seven Grandfather Teachings. He founded the Red School House, in St. Paul, Minnesota, an Indigenous controlled education institute based on the belief that education should include Indigenous spiritual and cultural teachings. There are countless Indigenous Educational Institutions and programs today that were founded upon the knowledge and philosophy he shared. He was the TEACHER amongst teachers.
He was an esteemed Ogitchida, protector of the people, history, waters and lands of this part of the world we know as Turtle Island. Edward was also a veteran who served in the Korean War.
Bawdwaywidun Banaisee, Edward Benton-Banai, whose timeless voice sounded in our present, flowing from countless past generations, and echoing forever into the future. Thousands of hearts are filled with sadness, love, remembrance and thanksgiving for your walk upon this earth.
“His spirit will soar and swirl the entire length of the Three Fires Midewiwin Lodge that extends forever.”
Visitation was at 5 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a Midewiwin Wake service on December 2, at 9153 Indian Trail, Lac Courte Oreilles, Wisconsin with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Three Fires Midewiwin Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m., Thursday December 3. Burial will be in Historyland cemetery.
Casket bearers were Ginew Benton, RJ Smith, Beendigaygeezhik Deleary, Oshkabaywis Deleary.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
