The Barron Golden Bears defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 73-56 in the boys basketball season opener Friday, Dec. 4, in the Robert J. Schmidt Gymnasium at Hayward High School.
The sharp-shooting Bears led 42-26 at halftime.
Henry Schmitt led the Canes in scoring with 27 points and Niizhoo Sullivan had 12. Carter LaLiberty led Barron with 36 points and Caiden LaLiberty added 17 points.
Next up for the Canes will be a game at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Thursday, Dec. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.