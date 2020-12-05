The Barron Golden Bears defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 73-56 in the boys basketball season opener Friday, Dec. 4, in the Robert J. Schmidt Gymnasium at Hayward High School.

The sharp-shooting Bears led 42-26 at halftime.

Henry Schmitt led the Canes in scoring with 27 points and Niizhoo Sullivan had 12. Carter LaLiberty led Barron with 36 points and Caiden LaLiberty added 17 points.

Next up for the Canes will be a game at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Thursday, Dec. 10.

