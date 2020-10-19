At the conclusion of an injunction hearing Monday morning, Oct. 19, Barron County Circuit Judge James Babler stuck down a temporary restraining order (TRO) against a recent statewide 28-day order to control the spread of the COVID-19 restricting indoor public gatherings to 25 percent of capacity.
The TRO had been put in place the week before by Sawyer County Judge John Yackel, who ruled on Oct. 14 on a complaint filed by the Tavern League of Wisconsin, Sawyer County Tavern League and Flambeau Forest Inn from the Town of Winter.
Judge Babler ruled against the plaintiffs, saying they had failed to show any harm because none of the plaintiffs, including others who joined the lawsuit on Monday, could show that they were ever compliant with the state’s 28-day order in the first place.
Plaintiff attorney Josh Johanningmeier argued the civil complaint had only been filed four days after the state order had been issued. He also argued the judge was using the wrong standard in determining harm, saying the more applicable harm would result from reducing the business volume of his clients, and that with 20 days remaining with order in place, his clients could experience major financial loss.
Judge Babler also said the May 13 ruling by Wisconsin State Supreme Court that struck down a Safer at Home extension, issued by Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm, who also issued the 28 day order, left room for interpretation on the executive authority when the Supreme Court did not challenge the executive’s decision to keep schools closed.
Johanningmeir and attorney Misha Tseytlin argued the May 13 decision was relevant on the authority of the DHS secretary-designee, and said by Palm issuing the 28-day order and not entering into rule-making with the legislative branch as the court had found she had failed to do in its May 13 ruling, that she was “flaunting” her authority.
Arguing for DHS, Assistant Attorney General Collin Hector talked about the pressing problem with COVID-19 and the need to effectively address the public health issue by the executive branch. He said the court should recognize the authority of the executive branch to implement law. He also noted the May 13 court decision did not limit the executive’s branch authority regarding schools.
In response to Babler’s ruling, Gov. Evers said through a new release, “This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings. This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.”
For more, see this week’s Sawyer County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.