A fundraising event called the 2nd Annual Barn Dance Fundraiser at Sylvanddale will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the SylvanDale Wedding and Event Barn at 10886N Round Lake School Road. The event is being held in the memory of Cassidy Joy Metropulos, pictured here, who died at age 21 of an overdose from fentanyl on Aug. 27, 2019.
The 2021 Barn Dance fundraiser, the first event, held in the memory of Cassidy Metropulos, who died of a drug overdose in 2019, raised over $17,000. The venue was Sylvan Dale Wedding and Event Barn in the Town of Hayward. The proceeds went to two organizations helping people struggling with addiction. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 the money was distributed at the event barn to the New Reflections Pathways to Hope (NRPH) and Greater Hayward House of Hope (GHHH). Kim Dale of the Sylvan Dale Wedding and Event Barn and Metropulos’s mother (center) gave a check to Mike Thompson, executive director of GHHH and Matt Dale, also representing the event barn and Metropulous’s stepfather, gave a check to Bonnie Burton of NRPH. Others present included (from left) Carmen Jenkins, president of NRPH; Clarla Jones, past president of NRPH; Leon Jones, treasurer of NRPH; Gary Hilgendorf, board member for both NRPH and GHHH; and Metropulos’s sisters: Dani Dale, Danie Metropulos and Brooke Metropulos. The next fundraiser is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Photo submitted/
It was amazing to everyone who participated in the First Annual Barn Dance Fundraiser at the Sylvandale Wedding and Event Barn in the Town of Hayward how many people participated and how much money was raised.
Off Round Lake School, over 300 came out and $17,000-plus was raised in 2021 and those funds went to two, local worthy organizations that are making a difference in the lives of men and women who are trying to turn their lives around with the help of their community.
