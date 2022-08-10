It was amazing to everyone who participated in the First Annual Barn Dance Fundraiser at the Sylvandale Wedding and Event Barn in the Town of Hayward how many people participated and how much money was raised.

Off Round Lake School, over 300 came out and $17,000-plus was raised in 2021 and those funds went to two, local worthy organizations that are making a difference in the lives of men and women who are trying to turn their lives around with the help of their community.

