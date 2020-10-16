Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the membership of Wisconsin’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, charged with helping to fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.
In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and Wisconsin’s Indigenous communities, the task force plans to focus on examining the factors that contribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) and the response from social service organizations, understanding the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions play, and improving and implementing robust data collection and reporting methods.
Members include:
- Tribal Treasurer Etta Burns, Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians
- Elder and Peacemaker Renee Gralewicz, Brothertown Indian Nation
- Representative Skye Alloway, Forest County Potawatomi
- Representative Stephanie Begay, Ho-Chunk Nation
- Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Beaudin, Tribal Governing Board, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
- Police Chief TJ Bill, Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Tribal Legislator Myrna Warrington, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
- Sokaogon Chippewa VOCA Director Zatrina Vollmar, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Councilwoman Jennifer Webster, Oneida Nation
- Judge Gwendolyn Topping, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Chairwoman Susan Lowe, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
- President Shannon Holsey, Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and Great Lakes Intertribal Council (GLITC)
- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
- Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes
- Michelle Bailey, Allied Direct Service Professional, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
- Police Chief Eric Boulanger, Oneida Nation
- Renee Anne Goodrich, MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member
- Attorney Eugenia Hedlund, Wisconsin Judicare, Inc.
- Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze
- Executive Director Pam Johnson, American Indians Against Abuse
- Jamie Kellicut (Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians), Community Engagement & Indigenous Affairs Director, HIR Wellness Institute
- Police Chief Tamara Larson, Frederic Police Department & Police Officer, St. Croix Tribal Police Department
- Andrea Lemke, MMIW Family Member, Menominee Nation Absentee Shawnee
- Tribal Elder Essie Leoso, Elder/MMIW Family Member, Bad River Tribal Member
- Stephanie Lozano, Tribal Liaison, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
- State Representative Beth Meyers (Bayfield)
- Monique Minkens, Director of Coalition Programs, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
- Gail Nahwahquaw, Tribal Affairs Director, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Justine Rufus, Rural Coordinator, Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Alice Skenandore, Founder and Executive Director, Wise Women Gathering Place
- State Senator Jeff Smith (Eau Claire)
- Menominee County Sheriff Rebecca Smith
- Kristin Welch, Lead Organizer, Menikanaehkem
- Attorney Danica Zawieja, Assistant Tribal Attorney, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
- To be determined member, Tribal Elder
- To be determined member, Wisconsin District Attorneys Association
- To be determined member, Wisconsin Senate Republican Caucus
- To be determined member, Wisconsin Assembly Republican Caucus
There will be additional opportunities for public participation through task force workgroups.
Violence against Native women and girls is an under-reported problem throughout the U.S., and cases are often misclassified or there is confusion about jurisdiction. Accurate data protocols are needed to improve data collection and tracking information.
Additional information, including the first meeting of the task force will be forthcoming.
