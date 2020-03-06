Two former Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball teammates scored their season-high game points as they played on opposing teams against each other in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) game Saturday, Feb. 22, in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Senior forward Katie Stark of Hayward scored a career-high 24 points as the University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s basketball team defeated Bemidji State University 91-80 in triple overtime.
Bemidji State sophomore guard Trinity Myer of Hayward also scored a season-high 24 points to lead the Beavers.
Stark is averaging 11.5 points per game this season for the Bulldogs, while Myer averages 13.7 points per game for the Beavers.
The Bulldogs finished their regular season with a 23-5 overall record and 20-2 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while the Beavers are 9-17 overall and 6-16 in the NSIC.
Former Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey players Amber Heidenreich and Jenna Curtis each scored a goal as the University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjackets women’s hockey team skated past Northland College 5-1 on Friday, Feb. 21. Both players are junior forwards for the Yellowjackets.
Arnica North of Hayward competed in the Tropical Twist meet in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Feb. 8 as part of the Kipsters Gymnastics Team out of Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake.
Competing in the Level 4 ages 10 and over division, she scored team points in the vault, bars and floor exercise with scores of 7.55, 8.0 and 7.35, respectively. She also scored 6.95 in the beam. Her bars score was a personal best.
Arnica also competed in the Dairy-Aire meet in Madison Feb.20-21, where she scored team points in the vault with a score of 8.4 and bars with a score of7.25.She scored 6.95 in the beam and 7.85 in the floor exercise, for a total score of 30.45, a personal best.
Also competing in the Dairy-Aire meet for the Kipsters was Iris Thiry of Hayward, in Level 3, Junior A. She scored personal bests in the vault, 7.3; bars, 7.45; beam, 6.45; and all-around total, 28.35. Her score in the floor exercise was 7.1.
