Katie Stark of Hayward, a senior player for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs women’s basketball team, was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team of Excellence for the 2019-20 winter sports season.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.60 or better.
Stark, a 5-11 forward; averaged 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. Her season high was 24 points against Bemidji State on Feb. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.