Katie Stark of Hayward, a senior player for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs women’s basketball team, was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team of Excellence for the 2019-20 winter sports season.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.60 or better.

Stark, a 5-11 forward; averaged 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. Her season high was 24 points against Bemidji State on Feb. 22.

