Library to show ‘Woman’s Hour’ video March 5
In a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, local chapters of the League of Women Voters along with local libraries and their respective Friends of the Library groups are happy to celebrate with a series of book discussions.
The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward will hold a video screening at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, of author Elaine Weiss’s “Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” at the National History Center, including a brief introduction of the book. A follow-up discussion of the book will be held at 1 p.m. April 2 the library.
Friends of the Libraries organizations have purchased additional paperback copies of the book, so it is widely available at participating libraries.
All events will be held in the community room of the Weiss Community Library at 10788 Hwy. 27-77. For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com or find the library on Facebook.
‘Cycling to Heaven’
Riding the cycle paths of Europe can be a cyclist’s dream, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library in Hayward, Barbara and Mike Kelly will describe how the dream can be realized.
The Kellys will present a virtual cycling trip from Munich, Germany, through Austria and over the Alps to Verona, Italy, following the Via Claudia Augusta and other separated bike paths. And those attending will learn about the tools available to plan a trip of your own design, including routes and lodging.
For more information, call the library at (715) 634-2161, or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com. The library is located at 10788 Hwy. 27-77 in Hayward.
