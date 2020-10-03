The Ashland Oredockers defeated the Hayward-LCO Hurricanes 41-14 in a Great Northern Conference football game in Ashland Friday night, Oct. 2.
The Oredockers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and tacked on 21 points in the second quarter to lead 28-7 at halftime.
The Canes scored a touchdown in the second quarter, going 50 yards in six plays following a kickoff return by Danny Toles to the 50. Derrick Miller ran five yards for the score and Coburn Hanson kicked the extra point.
Ashkland scored a touchdown in the third quarter and one more in the fourth. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, going 65 yards in 15 plays. Cole Asp ran four yards for the score and Hanson kicked the extra point.
The Hurricanes will host Antigo in their home opener Friday, Oct. 9, at Rod Lundberg Field.
