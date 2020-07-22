A 27-year-old Ashland County Deputy Sheriff died Saturday in an off-duty crash of a utility terrain vehicle.
Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan said Deputy Dylan Alan Wegner, a three-year member of the department, was killed when he crashed his UTV near Cammerer Lake in the town of Jacobs in southern Ashland County.
Brennan said the department was shocked by news of Wegner’s death.
“He started in November of 2016 and was just developing his own style,” Brennan said.
Wegner began with the department by patrolling Bad River before an off-duty accident sidelined him to light-duty tasks last winter. He resumed full duties on July 4, and was working in investigations.
“He really, really did an awesome job; he didn’t think he would be able to handle the job at first, but once he went in there he found he really enjoyed investigations, and learned a lot about the job,” Brennan said. “He really began becoming a well-rounded officer; he had a lot of potential.”
Wegner was due to marry fiancée Brianna Hanson on Aug. 8. The couple has a 10-month-old son, Easton.
Wegner was born in Woodruff and lived in Butternut at the time of his death.
A visitation is planned on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday at 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 301 Main St., Butternut. A funeral service will take place there Friday at 11 a.m.
