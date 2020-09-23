All bars in and around Ashland have been closed at the order of the Ashland County Health Department.
The order, issued Tuesday, came after 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been detected in the last week alone. The recent spike in infections has raised the total number of cases found in the county to 78, with two deaths from the disease.
The order said the majority of the new cases were directly related to spontaneous gatherings in bars and taverns with no less than seven establishments identified as sources of exposure. It noted that there have been continued incidences of large gatherings and numerous planned as well as spontaneous gatherings in bars and taverns, increasing the risk of spreading the virus.
The order also said coronavirus could be easily spread by people who are asymptomatic, increasing the risk of spreading the disease to people who are medically at risk from the virus.
The temporary closure goes into effect Friday morning at one minute after midnight, and is set to expire on Oct. 11 at one minute before midnight.
A fine of $200 to $500 can be imposed for each violation of the order.
