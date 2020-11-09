The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) is hosting a COVID-19 friendly online auction through Nov. 14, to raise funds for the area arts organization.
The online auction, called “A Toast to Art — Holiday Style,” will began Nov. 1 and will end at 9 p.m. Nov. 14.
“CHARAC’s events were canceled this year of course, including any fundraisers,” said Carol Anderson, CHARAC secretary. “The proceeds of this auction will be the only funds available for scholarships or grants in the next few months.
“There are many items which would be great Christmas gifts such as gift certificates, a Sara Balbin sculpture, a birch-bark wreath, original art, jewelry, and a two-night stay in a guest house on a lake with a pool.”
To look at available items, click on the auction link at the CHARAC website, cablehaywardarts.org. To place a bid, participants must register (name, email address, phone number and mailing address) and will be given a username and password. Once a bid is placed, email notifications will be send to advise bidders of the status of their bids.
Items will be available for pick-up Nov. 18, 20 and 23 at the Weiss Library in Hayward. Winning bidders can pay with a credit card by following a link provided in the email or also can pay by cash or check when at pick-up.
“This will be CHARAC’s only fundraiser of the year,” Anderson said, “so don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts in the area.”
CHARAC, a 501©3 operating exclusively for charitable purposes, works “to encourage the production, performance and appreciation of the arts through networking among artists and the community, supporting artists, increasing public awareness of the arts, and facilitating the arts through cultural programming, and education.”
