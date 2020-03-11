The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) is now accepting applications from artists wishing to participate in the 2020 Art Crawl, to be held Aug. 7-9 at artists’ studios located from Stone Lake to Cable.

Those who would like to participate but do not have a visitor-friendly studio may contact CHARAC and obtain a place to display as a visiting artist.

All applications are due by March 20. The application form is available at the CHARAC website, www.cablehaywardarts.org.

For more information, contact Carol Morness at (715) 598-4913.

