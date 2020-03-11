The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council (CHARAC) is now accepting applications from artists wishing to participate in the 2020 Art Crawl, to be held Aug. 7-9 at artists’ studios located from Stone Lake to Cable.
Those who would like to participate but do not have a visitor-friendly studio may contact CHARAC and obtain a place to display as a visiting artist.
All applications are due by March 20. The application form is available at the CHARAC website, www.cablehaywardarts.org.
For more information, contact Carol Morness at (715) 598-4913.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.