Art to Go will encourage seniors’ creativity during social distancing
For 180 seniors residing in two counties receiving Meal on Wheels, another entree to be served up at their doorstep in June will be art.
See My Art, Inc. (SMART), an organization artist Sara Balbin cofounded in 2012 that uses art to inspire, empower, validate and support people with disabilities, will soon be working with Meals on Wheels programs in Bayfield and Sawyer counties to bring art to many home-bound residents practicing social distancing as part of the effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new program is called Art to Go.
Weekly, Art to Go packets will be provided to Meals on Wheel recipients. Recipients will receive a vinyl folder with pockets, coloring pencils, sharpener and a four-sided flyer consisting of an original coloring page, word find puzzle, diary and doodle/drawing page with inspirational quote.
The packet is designed to give seniors and caregivers hope, lower stress and keep their minds stimulated through problem solving and decision making. It can be a shared activity with family and friends to look forward to and experience something positive and tangible weekly even by distance.
The intent of Art to Go is to help ease anxiety, depression, loneliness and separation from family, friends and community brought on by the social/physical distancing and isolation meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
To celebrate creativity and a renewed life during the pandemic, the longer-term goal is to exhibit submitted colored pages on the SMART website and Facebook page at the Hayward Senior Center and the Washburn Cultural Center.
SMART is working with the Karie Lobitz, Meals on Wheels coordinator for Bayfield County, and Joey Johnson, executive director of the Sawyer County Senior Resource Center.
“I think this will be a great thing for our elderly community,” said Lobitz. “This is really something they could use during this difficult time, being that they are home-bound more than ever right now. ”
Carrie Linder, Aging and Disability services manager for Bayfield County, said social distancing because of the pandemic has intensified the social isolation many seniors often experience in their normal lives. She sees Art to Go as providing “a little bit of hope, creativity and self-expression to individuals who may otherwise be cut off from everything and everyone but the television or internet.”
Any senior in Sawyer County seeking help with meals should contact the Senior Resource Center at (715) 634-3000.
