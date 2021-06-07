September 18, 1935 — May 29, 2021
Arnold Sven Carlson, 85, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his residence in Hayward.
He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Hayward to Axel and Martha (Karlson) Carlson. Arnold was raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School, the later went to college at WITC-Rice Lake. On Sept. 23, 1956, Arnold was joined in marriage to Gayle Eytcheson. He began work at the YMCA and later would go to work for Novak Construction, where he ran the bulldozer and backhoe, digging basements and making roads. Arnold joined his brother Bert’s business Carlson Electric. After his brother’s retirement, Arnold bought the business and ran it as Carlson Heating and Air Conditioning until his retirement in 2006.
Arnold was a part of the electrician union and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and could often be found in the garden where he would plant for his family and the deer. Arnold was a handyman who could fix anything and always kept spare parts to do so.
Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Gayle; children, Deborah (Larry) Schiro, Keith Carlson, Darla (Roger) Wallin, James (Jeanne) Carlson and Patrick (Loretta) Carlson; sister, Thelma Hahn; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lennert, Britta, Henry, Bertil, Arnie and Ruth.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Hayward Wesleyan Church with a visitation from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
