Garden enthusiasts can learn the art and science of apple grafting at a workshop from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Spooner Agriculture Research Station’s public meeting room.
The workshop is open to the public and will be conducted by Kevin Schoessow, UW-Extension area agriculture development educator for Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer counties. Participants will learn to graft an apple scion twig to an apple rootstock.
Each participant will receive three rootstocks and a selection of scion wood varieties, including heirlooms, less common modern varieties, and a few cider apple types. Participants also can bring their own scion wood. Registered participants are asked to bring along a pair of leather gloves and a sharp knife (utility or grafting).
There is a $20 per participant registration fee for the grafting workshop to cover handouts and plant material costs. Enrollment for the grafting workshop is limited to 20 participants and are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. A paid registration is required to reserve a spot. Registration deadline is April 7.
For registration information or instructions on collecting your own scion wood, contact Lorraine Toman at the Spooner Area UW-Extension Office at (715) 635-3506 or 1-800-528-1914 or visit the website at spooner.ars.wisc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.