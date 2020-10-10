The Antigo Red Robins scored a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Hayward-LCO Hurricanes 20-14 in a Great Northern Conference football game Friday night, Oct. 9, at Rod Lundberg Field.

Antigo scored the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Joshua Heuss to conclude a 36-yard drive. The attempted extra points run was stopped.

The Hurricanes then scored on a 46-yard drive after Cole Asp returned a kickoff to the Antigo 46. Derrick Miller passed six yards to Cole Asp for the touchdown with 6:58 to play in the second quarter. Coburn Hanson kicked the extra point and the Canes led 7-6.

The Hurricanes scored in the third quarter on a 57-yard drive in 12 plays, after receiving a punt at their 43. Niizhoo Sullivan passed 15 yards to Cole Haack for the touchdown with 59 seconds to play. Hanson kicked the extra point, putting the Canes ahead 14-6.

The Red Robins scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game, after taking over the ball when a fake punt by the Canes fell short. Antigo went 25 yards for the TD, capped by a 12-yard run by Dakota Matuszewski. He then ran for two extra points, knotting the game at  14-14 with 7:06 to play in the fourth quarter.

The game went into overtime after a 31-yard field goal attempt by the Canes went wide with just 1.7 seconds on the clock.

In the OT, each team was tasked with trying to score from the 25-yard line in four plays or less. The Canes got the ball first, but could not score. Antigo then got the ball and on the second play from scrimmage, Matuszewski ran 22 yards for the winning touchdown.

Hayward-LCO will play at Lakeland Friday, Oct. 16.

