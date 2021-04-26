April 20, 2021

Anthony G. St. Phillips Sr., 90, of Stone Lake passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Hayward Health Services.

Anthony was born and raised in Chicago. He learned the trade of die cast engineer and worked in that trade all of his life. He was joined in marriage to Veronica Benes. It was Tony’s dream to move to northern Wisconsin and live on a lake. After he retired, he and Veronica fulfilled that dream by purchasing a home on Sand Lake in Stone Lake. Tony was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing every possible day he could.

No services are planned for Tony at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

