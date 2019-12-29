August 16, 1943 — December 19, 2019

Anna S. Wentzel, 76, of Hayward passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

Anna Sophie was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Wausau, the daughter of John and Sophie (Kozla) Hawro. After graduating from high school, she was joined in marriage to Eugene Wentzel on Jan. 12, 1962 in Kenosha. Ann was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young and then worked at various jobs in the Kenosha area before retiring and moving with her husband to the Hayward area. Ann enjoyed fishing, sewing, reading and spending time with her family and grandsons. She also liked to travel and go to the casino.

Ann is survived by her three sons, John of Hayward, Gene of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and Anthony of Hayward; two grandsons, Kevin of Twin Lakes and Daniel of Winter; three great-grandsons; two brothers, Edward (Frances) and Walter Hawro, both of Mosinee; two sisters, Helen Orzechowski of Wausau and Irene Waltenberg of Junction City; adopted daughter, Heidi Owens of Carlton, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene; and sister, Theresa Hawro.

A private memorial service will be held for Ann at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Wentzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2019 APG Media)

Load comments