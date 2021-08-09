Andrew (Andy) Schwartz, 65, of Cable passed away Aug. 3, 2021, from cardiac issues doing what he loved — riding his bike with friends.
Andy was born May 23, 1956, in Mayville, North Dakota. He earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from UW-Oshkosh and a master’s in urban planning and business administration from UW-Milwaukee. His planning career took him to the Metropolitan Council of Governments in Washington, D.C. and the Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission in Milwaukee. He then switched to data analytics with MGIC and Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee before retiring to Cable in 2018.
Andy was an active silent sports enthusiast who loved cycling, cross-country skiing, trail running and hiking, which is why he retired to Cable. With retirement he became a loyal member of the Cable Men’s Monday Morning Breakfast Gang, was a volunteer for the Birkie and North End Ski Club, and undertook gardening and Airstream adventures with “The Bunk.” Andy will be remembered for his intense analytical approach, timely wit, a strong moral compass and athletic competition in the geezer division. Andy was a congenial curmudgeon who was kind and thoughtful to those who knew and loved him. Andy had a sense of whimsy that he imparted to many — especially to his daughter Allie.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy (Fenzl) Schwartz of Oshkosh.
He is survived by Bunkie Miller, his wife of 37 years, and daughter, Allie Schwartz of Milwaukee; sister, Mary Schwartz (Euan Bear), Bakersfield, Vermont; and brothers, Phil (Carole) Schwartz, Oshkosh, Paul (Jean) Schwartz, Madison, and Bob Schwartz (Cheryl Muller), Eau Claire; and Miller in-laws, Patty in Tennessee, Tom and Susan in Virginia and Charlie and Anabelle in Maryland. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and many, many cousins.
“Andy, Live Life at Full Tilt” — was advice from Jef Mallet from the Frazz comic hanging in his office. Life at full tilt he did.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at St. Ann’s Church on Highway M in Cable. Visitation preceded the Mass at 10 a.m. A gathering followed at Rivers Eatery to share food and memories of Andy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to: The Edward L. and Dorothy F. Schwartz Scholarship Fund, UW-Oshkosh, Cable Area Resources in Emergencies CARE), Riverwest Food Pantry or Sojourner Peace Center in Milwaukee.
