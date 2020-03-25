With the 2019-2020 snowmobile season now ending, the summary of time spent grooming for the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance has been completed.
In all, 53 volunteers donated 2,646 hours operating grooming equipment owned by the Alliance.
The volunteer efforts helped keep the local trail system in excellent shape, which in turn brought in riders from throughout the Upper Midwest for much of the winter.
The top five drivers who accounted for nearly one-third of the hours donated were Doug Mrotek, Tom Whitt, Bruce Wick, John Fish and Dennis Westphal.
The Alliance will receive reimbursement for their time from the state snowmobile fund. The money in the fund comes from snowmobile registration and sales of the annual snowmobile trail pass.
