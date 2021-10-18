Alice Lamphear

May 3, 1961 — October 9, 2021
Alice J. Lamphear, 60, of Hayward died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home.
Alice Jean Gougé was born May 3, 1961, in Chicago, the daughter of Lyle and Jean (Billyboy) Gougé. She enjoyed her childhood growing up with her sisters Annette, Arlene, Alberta and Amanda. Alice graduated from Hayward High School in 1979 and would start to grow a family of her own soon after. She worked at the LCO Casino for many years until her early retirement in 2020. Alice loved her family dearly and loved nothing more than celebrating life with family and dear friends with either a cookout, dinner out, a boat ride or a trip to the casino.
She is survived by her life partner of 19 years, Daniel Guillette; mother, Jean Gougé; her three beautiful daughters, Jenny (Randy) Cunningham of Rosemount, Minnesota, Toni Lamphear (Terran Adams) and Kimberly Lang (Jason Nowak), both of Hayward; 11 grandchildren; loving sisters; and one very special grand puppy.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, Lyle.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Alice at a later date.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Essentia Health Oncology Department and Regional Hospice Services and Palliative Care for the incredible care they gave to Alice throughout her very brave battle.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
