The primary purpose of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is to carry the message of recovery to the alcoholic seeking help. Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, AA groups continue to meet.
Instead of the traditional face-to-face meetings, many AA. groups have been meeting online through Zoom, a cloud-based platform for video and audio conferencing. Most of the meetings are being held on the regular day and time of the week that they were originally scheduled.
AA’s District 12 consists of meetings in Hayward, Minong, Birchwood, Stone Lake, Winter and Ladysmith.
A list of virtual meetings, as well as any physical meetings still being held, is online at www.haywardwiareaaa.org on the new District 12 website.
Detailed information, as well as instructions how to access the online meetings utilizing regular phones, cell phones, computers, smartphones and tablets, are available on this website.
The format for the virtual AA. meetings is the same for in-person meetings. Anyone struggling with alcohol or their drinking can call the Alcoholics Anonymous 24-hour helpline at 715-934-3351, which will provide immediate help to anyone who thinks they have a drinking problem.
