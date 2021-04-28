Alberta Fleming

Alberta Lucille (Kingfisher) Fleming/Wewaabimiigwaans of the Na-me (Sturgeon) clan, 90, of Lac Courte Oreilles began her journey home on Friday, April 23, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born Jan. 29, 1931, in the family home located near the Billyboy dam. The daughter of John and Lucille (Mike) Kingfisher, she was the second of five children, including brothers John, Donald “Bud” and Alexander, and sister Loyola. Her father’s work took her family to many places in her youth. She attended high school in Zion, Illinois. An advocate for education, she later graduated from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.
During her growing up years, Alberta’s family relocated from Lac Courte Oreilles to Cumberland and then Zion, where she graduated from Zion-Benton High School. It was in Zion that Alberta met Arthur Fleming at a dance. They were both from Lac Courte Oreilles but happened to meet in Illinois. After a short time, they were married on Jan. 23, 1954, and later they would return to Alberta’s family home in Signor at Billyboy Dam, where they would build a family of love and have 11 children. Art and Alberta were happiest when surrounded by their children and all their babies. Alberta was an amazing cook; she had the ability to make everybody feel welcome and cared for. It was her ability to love that was her greatest gift of all, and her bread . . . her bread was the smell of home.
After her babies were out of childhood, Alberta returned to work and school, earning her AA degree from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College and working in early childhood education at the Baby Bear Day Care in Round Lake. Later in life, she served as an elder in the LCO Schools elementary school rooms, where she loved reading to the children and helping them with their language and writing skills. Alberta loved to travel and see new things, she had an adventurous soul and loved riding all the rollercoasters with her brother John.
As an elder, Alberta was honored as the Honor the Earth’s 2007 Anishinabekwe. She loved listening to drum songs and would sit for hours, holding the babies, visiting family and watching the dancers at the pow wows.
She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Kirt) Quagon, Michael Fleming, Kathryn (Lawrence) Dernovsek, Gerald (Maureen) Fleming, Lewis (Lisa) Fleming, Lori (Ray) Wolf, Douglas (Kathy) Fleming, Marcy (Louis) Gouge, Kimberly (John) Mueller and Karen Breit. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who called her “Koobie.”
Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Fleming; son, David A. Fleming; parents, John and Lucille; her brothers, John, Bud and Alexander; and her sister, Loyola.
The Mass of Christian Burial were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve with Father Gregory Hopeful officiating and music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial was in New Post Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at the Cultural Center at the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.
Honorary pallbearers were Kirt Quagon, Larry (Lawrence) Dernovsek, Louis “Tiger” Gouge, John Mueller II, Arthur Fleming, Daniel Kingfisher and James Schlender Jr.
Casket bearers were Michael J. Fleming, Michael Winters, Damon Fleming, Nicholas Wolf, Benjamin Fleming, Travis Fleming, Ian Breit and Brennan Potack.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
