Albert “Lee” Bastil, 70, of Chisago City, Minnesota, and formerly of Hayward, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City.

Albert Lee Bastil was born May 13, 1951, in Radisson, the son of Charles and Florence (Murphy) Bastil. He was raised and attended school in Hayward. After graduating from high school, Lee joined the U.S. Army on June 29, 1968, and served during the Vietnam War. While serving his county, Lee earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Three Overseas Bars and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. Lee was honorably discharged on May 25, 1976, and returned to Hayward. Lee worked several jobs in the Hayward area, including working with the county treasurer’s office and the Sawyer County Veterans Service Office.

