Opwagon, ‘Pipe’
Ginew Clan
April 20, 1955 — July 5, 2021
Alan L. LaRush, 66, of New Post passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Alan Lee “Bodie” LaRush was born April 20, 1955, in Hayward, the son of Gertrude LaRush and Francis Dowd. He attended school and graduated from Hayward High School. Throughout his lifetime, Bodie was a man of many things, including the successful business owner of Bodie’s Mechanical, a Third-Degree Member of the Three Fires Midewiwin Society, but most importantly a family man. He seized every opportunity to share his sense of humor, teachings and love with all of his grandchildren, family and friends. Large gatherings at his home in New Post made him happiest, especially when he was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and all other family members. His warm smile and CHI-AHO will be greatly missed. Giga-gwiinawenimigoo aapiji Opwagan.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Baker-LaRush; sons, Joshua LaRush, Eric Clause, Brian LaRush, William St. Germaine and Anthony St. Germaine; daughters, RaeAnne LaRush-Diamond and Finessa Louis; 20 grandchildren; brothers, Ed LaRush, Elliot LaRush, Jim Mustache, Eddie Boy Martin, Thomas Dowd, Larry Dowd, Joe Dowd and Ron Gokey; sisters, Margerie Mustache, Gloria Mustache, Terri Mustache, Emily Schmock and Robin Mustache; along with many nephews and nieces.
Bodie was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Jim Mustache; daughter, Jennifer Miller; son-in-law, Gregory Miller; brother, Bruce Dowd; brother-in-law, Ernest House Sr.; special brother, Dale LaRush; sisters, Terri Mustache, Pat Maki and Doris Roberts; nephews, Elliot LaRush, Ernest House Jr. and Walter House; and special father figure, Michael Cahil.
Midewiwin Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Bodie’s home at 7254N Pokegama Road in New Post. Gordon Jourdain and Donnie Dowd officiated. Burial was in Pokegama Bay Cemetery in New Post. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Bodie’s home.
Honorary bearers were Joe Dowd, Larry Dowd, Thomas Dowd, Ron Gokey, Ed LaRush, Elliot LaRush, Eddie Boy Martin and Jim Mustache.
Casket bearers were Eric Clause, Brian “Budda” LaRush, Jeramie LaRush, Josh LaRush, Anthony St. Germaine and William St. Germaine.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
