Acts of kindness inspire in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

Even though we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and hear concern for the growing number of positive cases or empty shelves in grocery stores, there are some people and organizations, who instead of recoiling, are reaching out to friends and neighbors through acts of kindness.
Health care
As an example, so many people have approached Hayward Area Memorial Hospital to help health care workers that the hospital has put out a press release assuring the public it has a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), but because so many have offered to help, the hospital is accepting donations of surgical N-95 and homemade masks. (Those who would like to make a donation to the hospital are advised to call the Materials Management Department, 715-934-4316, to arrange a time to accept the donation.)
“We are absolutely grateful for the overwhelming support by our community. Thank you,” read a press release from the hospital.
Cheri Morgan, marketing and communications director for the hospital, said others have offered to drop off food for the staff. To minimize the spread of COVID-19, however, the hospital has to say “no thank you.”
“We continue to do our best to practice social distancing within the facility,” she wrote. “We are currently not eating in communal areas and are doing our best to limit contact between staff members when possible.”
Instead of bringing food directly to the health care workers, one recommendation is to buy a gift card from a local restaurant (helping our local restaurants) and give that to a health care worker, or to make a donation to a food shelf in the name of a health care worker or even send an email or card to a healthcare worker.
“A simple thank you card or email is another great way to let our health care workforce know that you are thinking of them during this time as they continue to work to keep our community safe,” said Morgan.
If people are inclined to send cards, letters and pictures of encouragement, the hospital also encourages sending those items to residents in nursing homes, as they are not allowed visits from family members at this time.
Cards and letters can be sent to Water’s Edge Senior Living by mailing them to 1104N State Highway 77, Hayward, 54843.
Restaurants
To help local restaurants that have had their normal operations interrupted, Ernie’s Auto Body is offering its customers who are scheduled to spend $1,000 or more in collision repair a $30 gift certificate at a participating local restaurant that offers take out or delivery.
In a press release, Ernie’s said that local restaurants can benefit “from immediate funds from a purchased gift certificate that can be used now or after it is safe for them to be open for public dining.”
Ernie’s Auto Body shop wrote it was doing its part to help other local businesses that had their operations interrupted by the pandemic.
“Hayward needs our local business to remain strong so when we come back from this we can continue to provide for our great employees and their families and continue here for our wonderful community,” the press release said.
Ernie’s also encourages those who receive the $30 gift cards to consider passing it on to a person or family who might be struggling financially.
A couple of the restaurants hit hard by the state directives have responded by offering their ingredients and dishes for a donation or for free.
On Sunday, March 22, Rob and Rachel Vallone, owners of The Birches Bar & Restaurant east of Cable, gave out 75 containers of frozen lasagna, rigatoni and pasta at the Hayward Veteran’s Center to those who drove up, and later the couple did the same type of event at the Cable American Legion.
Marie’s Hideaway Sports Bar and Grill in Stone Lake has been offering packages of food essentials for those in need.
Frank Kearns, the owner of Marie’s Hideaway, is giving away hamburger, chicken, potatoes and other essential items to those in need. He’s helped his community in the past with offering free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
“I’m just here for my community,” he said. “I had a 76-year-old Vietnam vet who had nothing and I helped him, and I just received a call from a family from Spooner with five kids, and they are coming over and I’ll figure out what I can do for them.”
Kearns would like anyone interested in food to call and make and appointment. His number is (715) 865-2214.
Entertainment
Many are offering up their talent with instructional videos on social media.
Mark Lundeen has created a couple of Facebook Live cooking shows.
Kara Berlage of North Star Homestead Farms posted a video of how to make a much needed medical mask that can be donated to a local hospital. The video can be seen at https://www.northstarhomestead.com/NSHF/nshf-outreach/.
Several local musicians have posted Facebook Live and recorded videos online to entertain others
On Tuesday, March 24, Sean and Ian Okamoto, a father and son duo, managed to offer a live performance outside the Hayward Health Services cafeteria to nursing home residents inside who have restricted contact with the outside because of the pandemic.
Add to acts
If you hear or see acts of kindness during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic (people helping people), please pass that along to Record so we all can be inspired.
Just email Frank Zufall fzufall@sawyercountyrecord.net or call (715) 520-3890.
