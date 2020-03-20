Abby Droessler honored

After being injured in an accident in 2016, Abby Droessler learned firsthand that maintaining blood supplies is critically important. She put that knowledge to work by coordinating blood drives, for which she has been named a Red Cross Hero.

 Photo submitted

A 2019 graduate of Hayward High School, Abby Droessler, was honored as a “From the Heart Hero” the annual Heroes Breakfast sponsored by the American Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Chapter Wednesday, March 11, at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The Heroes Breakfast was established in an effort to raise public awareness of local heroes and volunteers who carry out the mission of the Red Cross every day.

Abby had just turned 15 in July 2016 when she was in a jet ski accident that lacerated her upper thigh, including her femoral artery. Life saving measures were used to get her to the hospital, including 13 units of blood and plasma by the end of the night.

After a total of eight surgeries and additional blood and plasma transfusions, Abby recovered from her accident.

Abby and her mother were discussing ways to give back after all the support they had received, and they decided to host a blood drive that December. With an amazing turnout at their first blood drive, they decided to turn it into an annual event every July in honor of Abby, her birthday and those that she would be impacting.

“Abby has turned her accident into an opportunity to give back to others and help so many lives in need,” the Red Cross stated.

