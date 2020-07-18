The American Red Cross will hold the fourth annual Abby Droessler Birthday Blood Drive Thursday and Friday, July 23-24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
“My family and I host this blood drive every year now to celebrate my life and help pay it forward,” said Abby, who was seriously injured in a July 2016 watercraft accident. She received life-saving blood from the Red Cross during her treatment.
“It’s our way to give back as much as we can and to ensure others have the blood products they need. It helps everyone and it’s a really good outcome,” she said.
Earlier this spring, Abby was awarded a Red Cross 2020 “From The Heart Heroes Award” from the Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Chapter for her advocacy of blood donation.
To make an appointment to donate at the Abby Droessler Birthday Blood Drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“We credit Abby’s survival to the care she received from doctors and nurses and the blood that was available to her the moment she needed it,” said her mother, Meghan Droessler.
Abby, now 19, is a freshman at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, pursuing a career as a surgical technician.
