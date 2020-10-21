As COVID-19 cases spiked to new heights in Sawyer County in the past week, Public Health Officer Julia Lyons is asking county residents to reflect on what they were doing in August to help stop the spread of the virus, and then do that again.
Week to week, in August the number of new positives was increasing at a rapid pace, but then in September the rate decreased dramatically. In August, Lyons said, many got the message to maintain social distancing, keep group activities to a minimum and wear a mask. In September, those behavioral changes resulted in less new positives.
But now in October it is looking like déjà vu all over again.
Most troubling, over the last week, from Oct. 13-20, the county hit another record for new cases added in one week — 61. So, again, Lyons is asking people to reduce their social contacts, to stay away from groups and wear a mask.
“We need people to minimize those close contacts, and if you don’t feel good, we need you to stay away from people to make sure you are not spreading something. It spreads very easily. Even those colds and coughs (that seem) related to allergies could be COVID. You might be young and healthy and not be impacted so much, but it could impact the next person greatly.”
Lyons also has advice for all those green and gold football fans.
“We cannot have people coming over to our houses for Packer parties.”
There are so many new cases that Lyons and her staff do not have the time to call all of those who had been in close contact with a positive person. Instead they are asking those who test positive to call the close contacts themselves.
Lyons said many public health offices in many counties have resorted to this new procedure because they are being overwhelmed with new positive cases.
“I need our staff to talk to the positives,” she said. “I can’t afford to spend four hours talking to all the positive contacts for one positive” case.
However, where there is a high-risk scenario involving a group living situation, such as nursing homes or long-term care facilities, the public health office will make all the contact calls and follow-up.
Second positives
Adding to all the concerning news, Lyons reports there have been individuals who have now tested positive twice for COVID-19. To test positive a second time, the second positive has to occur 90 days after first diagnoses.
“Yes, it is occurring,” she said. “There are people getting COVID a second time. You shouldn’t think just because you were sick with COVID that you don’t have to worry about it. If you do have immunity, it is very short-lived.”
Lyons said the medical and science community is still learning about the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and notes a type of coronavirus that causes the common cold often results in repeated sickness.
Schools situation changing
One of the bright spots in the county has been the low incidence of COVID-19 in the three school systems — Hayward, LCO and Winter. But now Lyons said the school situation is becoming more complex with more students and staff testing positive and more persons inside the schools requiring to be in quarantine.
Lyons said no school closings have been announced, but she added that she would be talking to all superintendents on Tuesday to survey each school’s situation.
Be safe and civil
On Monday, Lyons was at a Zoom court hearing concerning a temporary restraining order related to the governor’s statewide emergency order limiting the size of gatherings in bars, restaurants and other public places.
Lyons said she’s had no complaints about the order and personally she is more concerned about those who are not wearing a mask.
“I’m more concerned that people are more complacent about wearing a mask when our numbers are going up,” she said.
Lyons advises those who are around someone not wearing a mask to move away from them without confronting the person, thus creating more social distancing.
She said if masking is important to you, go to those businesses that are following masking protocols and try to order curbside and pickup meals, rather than take risks in unmasked venues.
The numbers
As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, the county had 349 positive cases. Of the 349, 257 have recovered, 91 are active and one has died.
Contact tracers are monitoring 83 persons who have had close contact with a positive case.
Fifteen have been hospitalized and since testing began 5,203 have tested negative, some testing negative more than once.
Working hard, being nice
Lyons wants the public to know her team at public health has been working “extremely hard” to protect the public.
“It’s stressful,” she said. “People have not had time off. We hear a lot of negative stuff, but people are also appreciative, and they like to hear from us on what to do. Our goal is to be as informative as possible without pitting neighbor against neighbor.”
