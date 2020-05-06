A fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sawyer County, as reported by the Sawyer County Health Department Monday, May 4
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons said that by using contract tracing it has been determined that this person contracted the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 via community spread.
Health officials state “community spread” when they have been unable to detect a specific contact with a positive COVID-19 person or travel to a high risk area, leading officials to believe the virus had been picked up locally and is being spread from person to person.
So far 286 people have tested negative and four positive for COVID-19 in the county.
The completed 290 test results representing nearly 2 percent of the county’s population.
Screening
Those who develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call the Sawyer County COVID-19 Screening Hotline at (715) 934-4518, 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An appointment will be scheduled for curbside testing.
