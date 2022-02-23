The Hayward Primary School is accepting registrations through March 18 for 4-year-old kindergarten.

Children turning age 4 by Sept. 1, 2022 will be eligible for the Hayward Community Schools 4-year-old kindergarten program for the 2022-23 school year.

To register, go to www.hayward.k12.wi.us or visit the Hayward Primary School. To register online, go to the Hayward Community Schools webpage, then click on 4K registration and complete the form.

For more information, call the Hayward Primary School at (715) 638-9201.

