For the second consecutive year, Jump River Electric Cooperative (JREC) has increased the scholarships available to its members and their dependent students.
JREC now offers thirty $1,000 scholarships.
Scholarships are available for college-bound home school and high school seniors, along with non-traditional (adult) students.
Active JREC members or dependents of a member should visit jrec.com/scholarships for detailed information on the five different scholarship types and application procedures. Application deadlines vary by scholarship type and within the 11 high schools where these scholarships are offered.
High school seniors can obtain applications from their guidance counselor.
The JREC scholarship program is funded entirely from the Federated Youth Foundation (FYF), which receives its money through unclaimed JREC capital credits. FYF is a non-profit charitable foundation serving cooperatives across Wisconsin.
